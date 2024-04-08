B&S ball spirit alive and revving

There may only be two B&S balls left in Queensland but that hasn't stopped the crowds from continuing to show up to these iconic paddock parties.
Around 400 people attended the annual Spudds and Dudds B&S Ball, which was held at the Lowood showgrounds, 60 kilomteres east of Brisbane on Saturday.
Attendees travelled from as far south as Port Macquarie, as far north as Mackay and east from Blackwater, Emerald and Blackall.
This year marked 15 years of the Lowood ball, it would have been their 16th but they had missed one year in 2020, due to COVID.
Event organiser, Jessica Anderson said to mark the occasion they'd invited the bands to perform, that had played at their first ball, Mik Oberle & Midnight Curfew.
"The bands loved coming back, the showgrounds have changed a bit, this year they performed on a trailer and not just the steps," she said.
Aside from live music and a lot of dancing, other crowd plesers on offer were, circle work, ute barrel racing and the ute rev off.
Ms Anderson, who had been part of organising 12 of the 15 balls at Lowood said despite the crowd numbers being slightly down, it was a good turnout and the people attended had brought great energy to the event.
"It ended up being a beautiful day but I guess some people weren't sure if it was going to rain or if they wanted to come play in the mud," she said.
"There was a little bit of rain at night but that didn't stop anyone from dancing."
There are only two B&S balls remaining in Queensland, Spudds and Dudds in Lowood and Plucked Duck B&S Ball, which is held in September in Goondiwindi.
Ms Anderson said after another successful ball, they planned to continue to host the ball annually, as long as people continued to show up.
"It was just a great night," she said.
"It takes an army to build an event like this and it's so good to see everyone come together.
"We hope next year is bigger and better."
