Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Flood at Charleville third highest since 1990

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 8 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Aerial Services operator Alan MacDonald was able to view the levee bank's effectiveness from above, as the Warrego River reached its peak on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
South West Aerial Services operator Alan MacDonald was able to view the levee bank's effectiveness from above, as the Warrego River reached its peak on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Charleville has withstood its third highest flood since the 1990 deluge that devastated the south western community, thanks to the levee bank that was installed in the years that followed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.