Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

2024 Charbray young beef breeders bash continues despite of rain

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated April 6 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In all, 25 future young Charbray breeders gathered at the Miles Showgrounds for a three day youth camp title '2024 Young beef breeders bash', to learn more about breeding and exhibiting Charbray cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.