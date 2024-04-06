2024 Charbray young beef breeders bash continues despite of rain

In all, 25 future young Charbray breeders gathered at the Miles Showgrounds for a three day youth camp title '2024 Young beef breeders bash', to learn more about breeding and exhibiting Charbray cattle.
Now in its second year, Charbray Society president Trevor Ford, Wattlebray Charbrays, Chinchilla, said the youth aged from 5 to 20 years were all keen and eager to learn.
"We need more young people involved in our breed and to take it forward into the future," he said.
"We have delegates were from all parts of Queensland, who are not necessarily from Charbray families.
"Miles was chosen as a central location and in a tick free area."
The widespread rain did not deter the camp with the students learning practical theory in the pavilion on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will be spent on learning to prepare and show cattle with heifers provided by the Charbray breeders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.