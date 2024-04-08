Queensland Country Life
Teys manager: 55pc of kill cattle could earn more

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
April 8 2024 - 12:23pm
Teys Australia's manager of corporate and industry affairs Dr John Langbridge speaking at the ICMJ Northern Conference in Rockhampton. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Teys Australia's manager of corporate and industry affairs Dr John Langbridge thinks one of the biggest challenges for the meat processing industry is aiding producers in leveraging data to enhance the value of their livestock, thereby boosting industry-wide value.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

