Top Wallangra Angus bull heads to Injune

The third annual Wallangra Angus bull and female sale sold to a top price of $20,000 and resulted with 32 bulls selling to an average of $7220, while five commercial bulls sold to average $5000 and 44 commercial heifers sold for an average of $2000/head at the Whip family's on-property sale near Wandoan, on Thursday.
Last year 40 bulls sold for an average price of $9450, while 20 stud heifers sold an average price of $3663.
Paying the top money for Wallangra Taxi Driver T37, a son of KSX Mack M20, was Rhett Bonisch, and his daughter Tylah of Bonisch Cattle Company, Injune.
Mr Bonisch said he selected Taxi Driver as he thought he was a good solid Angus bull that would breed on a be a 'good bullock producer'.
In all, Mr Bonisch finished with four bulls to average $12,000.
He paid the next best price of $18,000 for Wallangra Talent Time T22, a son of Yamba Neuchatel N290.
A repeat buyer, Mr Bonisch said the Wallangra bulls worked very well for him.
Stud principal Margaret Whip said it was pleasing to see repeat buyers in the stands.
"However the wet weather didn't do us too many favours", she said.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next week's paper.
Selling agents: Nutrien.
