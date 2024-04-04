Queensland Country Life
Top Wallangra Angus bull heads to Injune

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated April 4 2024 - 9:56pm, first published 8:40pm
Sale topper Wallangra Taxi Driver T37, who sold for $20,000 is with Rhett Bonisch and his daughter Tylah Bonisch of Bonisch Cattle Company, Injune and stud principal Margaret Whip. Picture Helen Walker.
The third annual Wallangra Angus bull and female sale sold to a top price of $20,000 and resulted with 32 bulls selling to an average of $7220, while five commercial bulls sold to average $5000 and 44 commercial heifers sold for an average of $2000/head at the Whip family's on-property sale near Wandoan, on Thursday.

