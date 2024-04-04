Sheep weather warning concerns for Tambo grazier

As flash flooding brought traffic to a halt on the Landsborough and Mitchell Highways south of Augathella on Thursday morning, graziers south of Tambo were doing their best to check the state of country and stock after falls of 130 to 140mm.
The Turnbull family woke up to 130mm at Lower Lansdowne, south of Tambo, while the Hobbs family was reported to have had 140mm and the Nugents at Toliness had 120mm.
Hume Turnbull said it wouldn't necessarily be a good thing for them, with ewes lambing and sheep off-shears.
"It's good, as long as it's not too cold afterwards," he said. "The last time something like this happened, we lost 2000 sheep."
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a weather alert on Thursday morning, warning sheep graziers that cold temperatures, rain and southeasterly winds were expected through the day.
"Areas likely to be affected include parts of the Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts," it said. "There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions."
Andrew Turnbull at Lower Lansdowne said they'd had 210mm by the afternoon thanks to light showers continuing.
He'd put up his drone and discovered rams standing in water but as far as he could tell, all the animals were alright.
"I've never seen water like it is now," he said. "Roads are going to need a lot of attention after this finishes."
Hume Turnbull said they'd had 100mm of rain a month ago and their country wasn't doing too badly.
Their water goes into the Ward River, which enters the Warrego River just below Charleville, but rain in the Nive River around Tambo will be flowing into the Warrego around Augathella.
Ellengowan Hotel publican Ben Clement said it was a large amount of groundwater from overnight rain that began blocking the highway to the south of Augathella from Thursday morning.
"Some of our guests got away early but by 9am, people were coming in booking rooms for the night ahead," he said.
The BoM issued a flood warning at 3pm, saying that river level rises were occurring along the Warrego River to Charleville, with moderate flooding occurring at Biddenham and at The 27 Mile Garden.
"The Warrego River at Charleville is currently at 1.37 metres and rising, below minor flood level," it said. "The Warrego River at Charleville is likely to remain below the minor flood level (4.00 m) during Thursday into Friday."
Downstream of Charleville, it said minor flooding may occur but no river levels were currently available at the Cunnamulla bridge.
"However, based on the nearby gauge the river level is estimated to be below the minor flood level (6.00 m) and rising. The Warrego River at Cunnamulla Bridge may reach the minor flood level (6.00 m) Thursday evening."
Widespread rainfall totals of 30-155 mm were observed across the Warrego River catchment in the 24 hours to 2pm Thursday.
The bureau said further showers and thunderstorms, tending to rain at times, would become more widespread for the remainder of Thursday and Friday.
