Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sheep weather warning concerns for Tambo grazier

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 4 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As flash flooding brought traffic to a halt on the Landsborough and Mitchell Highways south of Augathella on Thursday morning, graziers south of Tambo were doing their best to check the state of country and stock after falls of 130 to 140mm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.