Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Growers put seeding and weeding robot to the test

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated April 5 2024 - 1:34pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qualipac farm technician Aaron Jess and Director Troy Qualischefski, Gatton, in front of the FarmDroid. Picture: Supplied by DAF
Qualipac farm technician Aaron Jess and Director Troy Qualischefski, Gatton, in front of the FarmDroid. Picture: Supplied by DAF

Automated robots have been put to work seeding and weeding this seasons crop and producers are optimistic about their potential to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering rural and regional issues in Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.