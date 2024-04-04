Queensland Country Life
Murphys loving the mud at Blackall

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 4 2024 - 6:18pm, first published 6:01pm
Overnight rain had everyone smiling at the cattle sale at Blackall on Thursday but none were happier than Bob Murphy and daughter Ann Murphy when their Santa Gertrudis weaner steers sold for one of the sale's top prices.

