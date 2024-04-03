Tempers flare at Premier's visit to Eungella

EUNGELLA Hub was full to the brim with outraged locals when Premier Steven Miles visited the area on April 2 to hear their concerns regarding the proposed pumped hydro dam - touted to be the largest in the world.
The crowd included familiar faces - Mackay councillor George Christensen, Mirani MP Stephen Andrews, and Rockhampton MP Glen Kelly.
Mr Miles, Queensland Hydro CEO Kieran Cusack and Director-General for the Department of Energy and Climate Paul Martyn took questions from the public.
Residents condemned the project and pleaded with Mr Miles to look at new technologies that don't require "environmental destruction".
Stories about the impact on local businesses and mental health were shared, with residents questioning why land acquisition had begun and pressure had been put on them to accept compensation and leave their properties empty and un-managed, despite the required environmental assessments not yet being finalised.
Mr Miles kicked off the session with an apology for the lack of transparency and for blindsided residents only learning about the proposal in September 2022 when letters were either dropped in mailboxes or media reports broke the news.
"We could have definitely handled that better and it's my hope that starting today we can do better in communicating with you first so you know what's real and what's not real," he said.
"I share a love for our environment...this process is about identifying exactly what the probable impact of this project will be so we can make an informed decision about it. As to alternative technologies...there isn't a sufficiently proven technology able to store at the depth that this project would be able to.
"I will make the options report public as soon as I can."
"Most of our creeks are fed from that area where you are going to block off. What will happen to our creek water? Will it dry up? Will it be contaminated? Will our stock be able to drink it?" asked one concerned grazier.
Mr Cusack said he would get back to the resident regarding the impact on her property, which is in the upper reservoir "outside the fringe" on Dalrymple Heights.
Marilyn said the impacted river systems would be impacted, and if the system was to fail, the whole of Mackay and Pioneer Valley would be flooded.
"Even if it isn't, it's certain that the Great Barrier Reef is going to be impacted by the changes in all of the river systems north and south of here," she said.
One resident raised the issue of inflation following the cost hike of the Snowy 2.0 project and asked about the cost for tax payers in the end.
"Why would the government say that a significantly larger project will cost the same as a much smaller project?" he asked.
Mr Miles acknowledged the cost of construction of all projects had increased with inflation, but further detailed design was needed to determine final cost figures.
Mr Cusak said Queensland Hydro was going through the process of front end engineering design, environmental, ecological and geological studies to understand the scheme and submit a "robust study" to the government.
"That process has not concluded. Queensland Hydro has not yet submitted to the government any costings or a report that sets out what we are asking the government to approve," he said.
"It's almost certain that property prices in the area will plummet. Would you think that a class action would be in order for a government-created decrease in property values?" asked Christine.
Young Cassidy asked the Premier why he would support land acquisition in the middle of a "housing crisis".
"We have an early acquisition scheme in place for people who wanted it. It is optional and voluntary," Mr Miles said.
Ms Cusak said lease back arrangements are on offer for landowners.
Broken River Mountain Retreat founder, former dairy farmer and grazier Rob Burns said the relocation of the platypuses would result in a 90 per cent fatality rate.
"There is a confirmed platypus habitat within the footprint of the Pioneer-Burdekin three reservoirs, estimated to be around 300 individuals, possibly an awful lot more...it's unlikely this population would survive relocation attempts. If this project moves to the operational phase, the habitat will undoubtedly be lost," he said.
"The need to destroy a platypus habitat so that we can become a green energy super power...should be a show stopper...the site has been badly selected."
Mr Cusak said he would relocate, re-home and preserve the habitat, modelled on the rehabilitation program at Taronga Zoo.
Save Eungella secretary Mandy Tennent raised a number of concerns including the deforestation of around 1000ha of prime agricultural land, generational farms, rain forest and wildlife corridors, the impact on headwaters for both the Burdekin and Pioneer river catchments, the permanent change to the area's hydrology, the impact on the area's 27 threatened endemic species, the destruction of "families, communities and tourism", the destruction of the platypuses' "genetic diversity" through creek blockage from dam walls, and the prevention of water ingriss into the national park.
"(Tell) us the true cumulative impacts of the rest of the infrastructure needed to link this project," she said.
Ms Tennent said it was "not a stand-alone project", evident already by the inclusion of wind and solar factories to power the dam, and would impact more than the 50 houses in the firing line of the proposal.
She said Powerlink wouldn't reveal the location of the 500KBA transmission lines until after the election and there had been no information regarding the location of the 2000-strong workers camp, the haulage roads, switching stations, concrete batching plants and crusher plants.
"Put in your mind's eye Tambourine Mountain or Mount Cootha or Maleny for a true sense of our loss that we are facing. Please build pumped hydro there as they are much closer to where the energy is needed and leave Eungella alone."
