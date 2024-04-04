Queensland Country Life
Prices improve at Gracemere

April 4 2024 - 11:00am
Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton agent Sam Moy with a pen of Charbray cross steers offered by G and L Smith Family Trust, Moranbah, that sold for 390.2c/kg, averaging 256.82kg to return $1002.10. Picture by CQLX
CQLX Gracemere saw a total yarding of 1240 head on Wednesday, consisting of 573 steers, 404 heifers, 191 cows, 15 bulls and 57 cows and calves.

