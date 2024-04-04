Prices improve at Gracemere

CQLX Gracemere saw a total yarding of 1240 head on Wednesday, consisting of 573 steers, 404 heifers, 191 cows, 15 bulls and 57 cows and calves.
Trends from the previous week continued in this week's sale, with a reduced yarding and improved prices seen across the board.
Steers saw an improvement on last week's results with a 10 cents a kilogram increase across the board, with the biggest jump seen in light weaner steers (under 200kg) with up to a 49c/kg increase.
In the heifers, the market saw an average increase of 22c/kg, with heavy feeder heifers seeing a kick of up to 56c/kg.
The cow market strengthened considerably on last week's result, with a 38c/kg average increase. Light to moderate-frame cows (330-400kg) saw an increase of up to 68c/kg.
Slaughter steers sold to 272c, average 269c, steers 500-600kg reached 310c, average 286c, steers 400-500kg sold to 322c, average 297c, steers 330-400kg reached 338c, average 307c, steers 280-330kg made 368c, average 338c, steers 200-280kg sold to 392c, average 342c, and steers under 200kg sold to 392c, average 340c.
Slaughter cows sold to 247c, average 245c, cows 500-600kg reached 264c, average 244c, cows 400-500kg reached 263c, average 242c, and cows 330-400kg reached 250c, average 241c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 270c, average 263c, heifers 330-400kg made 266c, average 253c, heifers 280-330kg made 250c, average 238c, heifers 200-280kg reached 268c, average 223c, and heifers under 200kg made 234c, average 215c.
Cows and calves sold to $1520/unit, average $1457/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 270c, average 247c, and bulls 500-600kg reached 268c, average 265c.
MR and JA Tully, Mt Larcom, sold Droughtmaster bullocks for 272c/kg weighing 704kg to return $1916.
S Martin, Bororen, sold Brahman cross heavy feeder steers for 298c/kg weighing 543kg to return $1619.
Eather and Hendrick, Kokotungo, sold Brahman cross feeder steers for 290c/kg weighing 462kg to return $1342.
D and T Muscat, Dows Creek, sold Brangus feeder steers for 322c/kg weighing 403kg to return $1299.
R and L Anderson, Dalma, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 336c/kg weighing 330kg to return $1109.
G and L Smith, Nebo, sold Simmental cross steers for 368c/kg weighing 308kg to return $1136.
Wales family, Biloela, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 378c/kg, weighing 275kg to return $1042.
DP and KL Chadwick, Dululu, sold 22 Brangus weaners steers to top at 392c/kg weighing 249kg to return $979.
BN Scott, Kalapa, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 376c/kg weighing 249kg to return $937.
Paul Clair, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 390c/kg weighing 230kg to return $897.
Watermark Pastoral, Bluff, sold Belmont cross cows for 251c/kg weighing 574kg to return $1442.
R Goodwin, Bluff, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 250c/kg, weighing 543kg to return $1358.
R McDonald, Kalapa, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows for 231c/kg, weighing 523kg to return $1209.
Watermark Pastoral, Bluff, sold Brangus No.2 heifers for 270c/kg weighing 467kg to return $1264.
Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, sold Brahman heavy feeder heifers for 256c/kg weighing 464kg to return $1188.
The Zeimer family, Mt Larcom, sold Charbray heifers for 256c/kg, weighing 387kg to return $992.
J and T Bauman, Kabra, sold Charbray heifers for 262c/kg, weighing 383kg to return $1005.
G and L Smith, Nebo, sold Brahman cross heifers for 262c/kg weighing 274kg to return $719.
Citifarm Holdings, Dingo, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $1520/unit.
CQ Organics, Garnant, sold Brangus cross bulls for 268c/kg, weighing 608kg to return $1630.
