Dearer trend at Dalby

The number of stock penned at Dalby increased to 1842 after the 14-year low of 397 head at the previous sale.
A full panel of buyers were in attendance and operating in a generally dearer market. Most classes improved in price.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock were considerably dearer and yearling steers to feed averaged 30 cents a kilogram better.
Yearling heifers gained 13-16c/kg. Cows improved in price by 3-5c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 458c to average 434c/kg. Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers made to 422c to average 365c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 351c and made to 378c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 353c to average 332c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 301c to average 274c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 279c and made to 310c and heavy weights also made to 310c to average 286c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to export processors made to the occasional 328c and the bullock portion made to 317c to average 302c/kg.
Medium weight score 2 cows made to 213c and averaged 201c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 230c and averaged 227c and the best of the heavy weight cows averaged 237c and made to 245c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 282c/kg.
