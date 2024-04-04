Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Dearer trend at Dalby

April 4 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dearer trend at Dalby
Dearer trend at Dalby

The number of stock penned at Dalby increased to 1842 after the 14-year low of 397 head at the previous sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.