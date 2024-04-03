Queensland Country Life
Valuation appeal deadline looms, Gregory MP warns

April 3 2024 - 4:00pm
Central Highlands landowners are among those that have been issued with new land valuations. Picture: Sally Gall
Central Highlands landowners are among those that have been issued with new land valuations. Picture: Sally Gall

Diamantina and Barcoo shire landholders are being reminded of the limited timeframe they have to appeal the 246 per cent increase in their land valuation announced by Queensland's Valuer General.

