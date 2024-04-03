Valuation appeal deadline looms, Gregory MP warns

Diamantina and Barcoo shire landholders are being reminded of the limited timeframe they have to appeal the 246 per cent increase in their land valuation announced by Queensland's Valuer General.
Gregory MP Lachlan Millar said the 60-day objection period will close on May 27, and the same applies for other shires in Gregory that have received new valuations - Central Highlands, Isaac and Longreach Regional Councils.
Mr Millar said the 246pc increase would have a very real financial impact for landholders, as land valuations were used to calculate local government rates, rents for state leasehold land and state land tax.
The valuation overviews also provide information on residential, rural-residential, multi-unit, commercial, industrial and rural property markets for each local government area.
"The whopping increase may represent only a few recent sales of land and the recent breaking of the drought, so many individual landholders may have grounds for an appeal," Mr Millar said.
"There is a process for this. The appeal is made in the first instance to the Valuer General with final rights of appeal going before the Queensland Land Court.
Mr Millar said all local government areas undergo an assessment of land valuations on a rotational basis and the new valuations reflect changes in the property market since each LGA was last valued.
"If you haven't received your valuation notice you can see information on each LGA by going to the Queensland government website and entering '2024 Queensland land valuations' into the search window," he said.
"There are then links for each LGA.
"If you need further assistance or cannot access the website, you can call 1300 664 217 between 8.30am and 5pm."
