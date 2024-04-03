Steers top at 482c at Roma store sale

A total of 1230 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 400 cents a kilogram and averaged 326c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 482c/kg and averaged 418c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 482c/kg and averaged 399c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 370c/kg and averaged 336c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 328c/kg and averaged 315c/kg.
AJ and SJ Smith, Openbah, Dirranbandi, sold Simmental cross steers to 482c/kg, reaching a top of $1361 to average $1125. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1460 to average $849.
BJ and DM Cooke, Openbah, Dirranbandi, sold Simmental cross steers to 482c/kg, reaching a top of $1398 to average $1275. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1732 to average $839.
Pat Smith, Openbah, Dirranbandi, sold Simbrah cross steers to 460c/kg, reaching a top of $1314 to average $1194.
Regan and Tahlia Jensen, Glen Eden, Texas, sold Charolais cross steers to 452c/kg, reaching a top of $1223 to average $1054. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 310c/kg, reaching a top $754 to average $738.
Brekan Pastoral, Warragul Springs, Tingun, sold Charolais cross steers to 446c/kg, reaching a top of $1027 to average $1027. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $784 to average $697.
CM #2, Lagoon Creek, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 416c/kg, reaching a top of $1333 to average $1296. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 330c/kg, reaching a top of $969 to average $969.
Strathbogie Partners, Strathbogie, St George, sold Braford cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1269 to average $1147.
JW McDonald, Wyrara, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster steers to 366c/kg, reaching a top of $1199 to average $1199.
MJE and EA Crow, Crows Nest, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 364c/kg, reaching a top of $1082 to average $1082.
Marcus Lewis, Bendena, Bollon, sold Angus cross steers to 358c/kg, reaching a top of $1251 to average $1177.
Rockton Grazing, Rockton, Surat, sold Charolais cross steers to 328c/kg, reaching a top of $1321 to average $1321. The Charolais cross cows sold to 235c/kg, reaching a top of $1398 to average $1274.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 326c/kg and averaged 297c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 332c/kg and averaged 270c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 330c/kg, averaging 258c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 290c/kg, averaging 257c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 290c/kg, averaging 275c/kg.
Lyndale Grazing 2 Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma, sold Simmental cross heifers to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $1293 to average $1227.
MW Ruddy, Arranfield, Cooladdi, sold Charolais cross heifers to 282c/kg, reaching a top of $1100 to average $850.
Navarra Grazing, Navarra, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $1459 to average $1459.
Bushy Park Pastoral Pty Ltd, Bushy Park, Cloncurry, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 268c/kg, reaching a top of $1019 to average $732.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 188c/kg and averaged 187c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 240c/kg, averaging 199c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 250c/kg, averaging 234c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 240c/kg, averaging 240c/kg.
EM Baker, Jansue, Jackson, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 240c/kg, reaching a top of $1681 to average $1568.
GS and CJ White, Marionvale, Surat, sold Brahman cross cows to 240c/kg, reaching a top of $1361 to average $1318.
