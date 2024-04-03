Steers top at 482c at Roma store sale

Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 400 cents a kilogram and averaged 326c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 482c/kg and averaged 418c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 482c/kg and averaged 399c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 370c/kg and averaged 336c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 328c/kg and averaged 315c/kg.