Fired-up rural firies reject takeover plan

State Fire Minister Nikki Boyd's justification for legislation being planned, to change the management structure of firefighting in Queensland, has been totally rejected by the Rural Fire Brigades Association of Queensland.
RFBAQ CEO Justin Choveaux said the minister had failed to satisfactorily answer any of its questions about the future management and ownership of assets funded by volunteer efforts, or by levy arrangements with local councils.
One of the main concerns is that after July 1, none of the 1400 brigades in Queensland will be unincorporated, meaning they'll no longer be able to moderate their membership, money in bank accounts will be considered money of the state, and trucks and equipment will become state property.
Mr Choveaux said this had been verified at an RFBAQ general meeting in Mackay in mid-March, which senior QFES staff attended, after which Ms Boyd issued an assurance that any money raised locally would stay local and local assets would stay local.
"The legislation will improve accountability and transparency by ensuring that financial contributions are properly recorded and accounted for by brigades and asset management was in accordance with best practice," she said.
Mr Choveaux described that as "comforting words that don't answer the questions".
"The government plan is like getting pocket money from Dad - they'll decide how much money goes into our budget," he said. "The responsibility for all money will be decided by Fire and Rescue officials - all money comes under the Financial Accountability Act, so you can't do what you want with it."
Samford Rural Fire Brigade's first officer Fergus Adrian said the changes mirrored the government takeover of Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigades in 1991.
"We lost all community assets to the government then, too," he said.
"The way the legislation is being presented means the government hasn't considered the diversity of rural fire brigades across the state.
"We have a peri-urban setup, with some people working the land, and state land bordering us, but others are primary producer brigades.
"We're being put into a situation where we're part of an organisation, not part of a community."
Ms Boyd said the legislation would bring about transparency so brigades could see how local funds and local assets were being managed.
"Volunteers do such a great job in raising funds," she said. "It's important the right settings are in place when Rural Fire Service Queensland is established as a separate entity in the new Queensland Fire Department with its own dedicated budget."
Mr Adrian said his members didn't have much faith in that process, especially as his brigade had an arrangement with its council to collect a $25 levy each rate notice.
"Where will that money go in future," he asked.
"There are indications that the brigade will have to apply to get it released.
"If we don't use all the money, we put it in a short term investment account, but after July 1 we can't do that."
He said the 300 brigades that collected a levy reported back to the respective councils on how it was spent, and were therefore accountable.
Regarding the minister's words that money raised locally would be spent locally, Mr Adrian questioned what that mean.
"Is it a district, an area, a brigade - that needs to be spelt out," he said.
Members of his brigade are already questioning their membership if decisions are going to be made without their input.
"There's an element of control in this legislation, that's what's annoying," he said.
"People are saying they're better off getting in their caravan and going round Australia.
"They're saying it might be time to move on to something more rewarding."
Ms Boyd said the contribution from rural fire services volunteers was invaluable in ensuring the safety of Queensland communities and she thanked rural brigades for their efforts in fundraising to support local communities.
"The new legislation is about empowering volunteers but that also comes with responsibility," she said. "Local fundraising will continue to be an important part of how local brigades work that's why it's important local funds remain available for local brigades."
One of the things that most disturbed both Mr Adrian and Mr Choveaux was the lack of consultation or consideration given to volunteers.
"I've had 76 years working like this but was given only seven days to review the Bill - it's a pretty poor standard," Mr Adrian said.
Mr Choveaux said the government had rammed the legislation through with hardly any consideration for consultation.
"There are lots of different models to support rural firefighters out there - they've chosen the most restrictive one rather than the most empathetic," he said. "This is a rewrite of bad legislation - it should be put aside and dealt with after the October state election."
