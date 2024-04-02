David Camm remembered as a visionary

Rural Queensland has lost a visionary with the recent passing of David Camm of Camm Agricultural Group.
Mr Camm aged 77 died on Good Friday following a stroke he suffered in July 2022.
Mr Camm moved to Wonga Plains in 1971, after his family sold their Nebo property Broadmeadow to the mines.
Together with his late wife Judy in 1972, they constructed six feedlot pens each carrying 100 head at Wonga Plains, making it one of the oldest feedlots in Australia.
Today, Wonga Plains feedlot is licenced to 21,000 head of cattle.
Over the years Mr Camm built the Camm group as an operating model across the beef cattle supply chain production steps of breeding, backgrounding and finishing.
Properties in the Camm portfolio include the Natal Downs Longton aggregation near Charters Towers, Picardy Nungaroo and Marraconda in the Clermont and Moranbah districts, Wonga Plains, at Bowenville and Morocco at Surat and Melrose at Kingaroy.
Long time friend Cameron McIntyre, Mt Booraman, Moura, said Mr Camm will be remembered as a master cattleman and astute businessman.
"He was a quiet man, solid, a good thinker and a staunch friend to have," Mr McIntye said.
"He always kept a broad open mind when topics were up for discussion."
Mr McIntye said Mr Camm played a role in keeping Beef Australia viable during Beef 2000 and Beef 2003.
"He too, was a founding and valuable member of the Paradise Lagoons Campdrafting Committee," he said.
"David was a proud family man and took pride in all his children.
"It is no secret he was a devoted husband to his late wife and soul mate Judy who died in May 2017."
A celebration of Mr Camm's life will take place at St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton on Monday April 8 at 1pm.
He is survived by his children Ainsley, Josie, Simon, Alastair (deceased) and Bryce, their partners and 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
