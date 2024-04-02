Queensland Country Life
David Camm remembered as a visionary

Helen Walker
Updated April 2 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 5:40pm
The late David Camm. Picture supplied by the Camm family.
Rural Queensland has lost a visionary with the recent passing of David Camm of Camm Agricultural Group.

