Choosing kind takes courage, on and offline

'If you can't say something nice about someone, don't say anything at all' - that old saying that I am sure many of us grew up hearing from our parents, and they from theirs.
Now I'm all for standing up and speaking out for what you believe in, but I personally feel that there are some lines that should never be crossed.
As a teacher of young children, I am constantly enforcing the message that it doesn't cost us anything to be kind and it can actually produce positive feelings for everyone involved.
However, it continues to be a struggle when we only have to look at social media to witness some of the most hateful comments, which make me question where our society is headed.
In recent weeks the health of the Princess of Wales and the contentious collision for Broncos star Reece Walsh were spread throughout the media and social channels.
While I typically choose to believe the best in people, which has obviously delivered regular blows throughout my life, I was utterly appalled and devastated to read many of the comments offering opinions on both topics, which were incredibly hateful and toxic.
Reading comments is not something I do often, and I wouldn't encourage it, however it led me to question where we are headed as a society when people feel comfortable, and indeed entitled, to offer such cruel words in such a public forum.
Living in a rural area with my young children I was insistent that they would not grow up with a limited knowledge of technology and all it could offer.
I was adamant that my children would not head off to boarding school having no concept of what an iPad was. So, I went to great lengths to ensure that technology was a part of their lives, and I hope that I also educated them around etiquette and expectations while they were using these tools.
I have genuine concern for the world where my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be raised and we need to ensure our children know that being kind, in our online and offline worlds, takes courage, but will often take less energy and change lives.
We are constantly seeking positive role models for our younger generations - in sport, in media, in schools and in our own families. It is so important that we find those who, despite adversity, choose kindness.
- Tammie Irons, daydream believer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.