Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and bullocks dearer at Moreton

April 3 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cows and bullocks dearer at Moreton
Cows and bullocks dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 305 head of cattle for their weekly sale at Moreton on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.