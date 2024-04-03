Cows and bullocks dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 305 head of cattle for their weekly sale at Moreton on Tuesday.
Widespread general rain leading into Easter causing a shortfall in kill numbers saw cows and bullocks improve by 10 - 20 cents a kilogram across the board.
Feeder steers showed improvements of 5 - 10c/kg. Quality lines of weaner and backgrounder steers held firm to slightly dearer, while lesser quality steers and weaner heifers remained unchanged.
DI and JL Verrall sold Santa cross vealer steers at 339.2c/kg to realise $750. Their Droughtmaster bull also sold well, making 258.2c/kg or $2052.
Santa Hereford cross weaner steers from McPherson Grazing sold for 335.2c/kg to realise $760.
Limousin cross yearling heifers from Mt Maroon Grazing came in at 255.2c/kg, a result of $867.
Santa cross backgrounder steers from VJ Mocker made 319.2c/kg, an outcome of $977.
R Spierenburg sold Herford cross Brahman feeder steers at 315.2c/kg or $1530.
BJ, C and P Shard sold Santa cross in 4 tooth ox at 300c/kg with an outcome of $1980. They also sold Brangus cross 6 tooth ox at 293.2c/kg with outcome of $2071.
Qld Natural Beef sold Brahman medium cows to scale at 255.2c/kg with an end result of $1420.
Droughtmaster cross store cows from R and T Tinney sold for 235.2c/kg to come back at $1132.
BN Blanch and SJ O'Donnell sold Brahman cross heavy cows at 255.2c/kg or $1556.
