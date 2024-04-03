Online demand for light heifers

Listings were steady in Queensland and NSW, but dropped 2461 to 8867 in Victoria and fell 3314 to 7439 in South Australia. NSW and Vic buyers both purchased an additional 2400-odd sheep and lambs this week, but SA dropped its purchases by more than half, less 3037 to only buy 2392 head. WA, NT, ACT and Tas all dropped off the map for listings and purchases last week.