Last remaining cow of the legendary tick resistant Adaptaur cattle

By Ellouise Bailey
April 3 2024 - 9:00am
Janet Thomas with what she said is likely the last living Adaptaur cow and the cow's calf at her property in Biloela. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
One of the last remaining Adaptaur cows is living out her life on a property in Biloela, central Queensland.

