Kureelpa properties offer luxury hinterland lifestyles | Video

Two impressive Sunshine Coast hinterland properties are on the market.
Nestled among picturesque surroundings at Kureelpa, Kauri at 10 Braford Road offers both privacy and tranquility on 15 hectares (37 acres) on land set 850 feet above sea level.
Featuring a newly appointed entrance and driveway with automatic gates, the lifestyle property features a luxury six bedroom, three bathroom home.
The home is well suited to entertaining and has an open-plan breakfast area, games room, a separate dining room, lounge/media room, a fireplace, large windows, and raked ceilings with exposed beams.
The exterior of the air-conditioned home has recently been painted and there are new carpets in all bedrooms, plus LED light upgrades.
There is also a two car garage, cold room, a separate laundry with a drying area, storage room, and a 14x9m skillion shed with three phase power.
The pebble-stone verandah outdoor, entertainment barbecue area and garden have stunning views of Mount Ninderry.
The large grassy flat knoll positioned just off the house has been the setting for several weddings and gatherings over the years.
The second property at 15 Bullock Court, Kureelpa, is a magnificent 32ha (80 acre) block with several excellent elevated ridges offering house sites with northerly views across the hinterland.
Featuring newly installed powder coated steel-framed gates with a hardwood timber assembly, there is also a second entrance from Goodey Way.
The property has stock proof fencing, improved pastures and sufficient water for livestock from three dams and a seasonal gully.
The Braford Road and Bullock Court properties will be auctioned separately on April 27.
Contact Stuart Hill, 0418 764 158, Belle Property, or Henry Leonard, 0407 584 406, Leonard & Co.
