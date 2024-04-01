Queensland Country Life
Gallery: Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale

Alison Paterson
April 1 2024 - 1:30pm
Gallery of Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud 4th Annual Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale on March 28, 2024 at Goombungee Showgrounds

Graziers keen to purchase Boer goats or Dorper sheep attended the Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud 4th Annual Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale at Goombungee Showgrounds on March 28.

