Gallery: Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale

Graziers keen to purchase Boer goats or Dorper sheep attended the Yarrabee Boer Goat Stud 4th Annual Sale and Dorper Stud Reduction Sale at Goombungee Showgrounds on March 28.
Yarrabee proprietor Helen Darlington welcomed buyers to the annual sale which opened with viewing at 10am and the auction commenced at 1pm.
The sale was managed by Elders Toowoomba with GDL auctioneer Darren Hartwig in the ring to take in-person bids while online bids were managed via AuctionPlus.
Ms Darlington thanked buyers for their interest whom she said comprised many well-known customers.
As well as individual buyers, several family groups also attended.
"It's good to see so many people here today," Ms Darlington said.
Refreshments were catered for by the keen cooks from the Haden Hall committee who supplied sandwiches, cakes and slices.
While some buyers choose to have their purchases delivered, a number of locals brought appropriate transport to convey their goats and sheep immediately.
A litter of two-month-old Maremma pups which were available for purchase at the entrance of the livestock area also received a fair amount of attention.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.