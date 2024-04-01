Tropical breeds among big winners at Warwick and Mundubbera shows

Local stud cattle competitions have been hotly contested warm ups for the prestigious stud cattle competition at Beef Australia next month.
Check out latest results from Around the Ring below.
Charolais and Droughtmaster genetics dominated the interbreed results at the Warwick Show on March 22 and 23.
Windera's Graham and Melanie Brown had the task of judging the 101 head of stud cattle and 47 led steers.
Interbreed results
Champion bull and supreme exhibit: Smithy's Feldspar (Droughtmaster), exhibited by Smithy's Droughtmasters, Yangan.
Champion female: Cassaglen Cherry Girl (Charolais), exhibited by Cassaglen Charolais, Dalveen.
Led steer/heifer results
Grand champion: Copper (Limousin cross), exhibited by Luke and Emily Kahler, Glamorgan Vale. Res: Benny (Limousin cross), exhibited by Tim Eastwell and Ben Passmore.
Junior results
Champion stud cattle junior judge: Holly Nicols, Warwick.
Champion junior parader: Madison Taylor, Warwick.
Champion prime cattle junior judge: Ben Carey, Warwick.
Interschool champion: Scot's PGC College, Warwick.
Tania Sainsbury of Tanic Charolais at Monto judged the 91 entries in the stud cattle competition for the Mundubbera Show on March 23.
Junior champion bull: Tarramba Momentous (Brahman), exhibited by Tarramba Brahmans. Res: Kraken Troubadour (Brangus), exhibited by Kraken Brangus. Snr and gr ch bull: Raglan Nathan (Brahman), exhibited by Raglan Brahmans. Res: Raglan Marboon (Brahman), exhibited by Raglan Brahmans.
Jnr ch female: Kraken Sapphire IV (Brangus), exhibited by Kraken Brangus. Res: Mountain Springs Pip (Brahman), exhibited by Mountain Springs Brahmans. Snr and gr ch female: Yaraandoo Evermore Hope (Brangus), exhibited by N-Bar Brangus. Res: Kraken Nutella (Brangus), exhibited by Kraken Brangus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.