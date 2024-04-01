Queensland Country Life
Tropical breeds among big winners at Warwick and Mundubbera shows

By Lucy Kinbacher
April 1 2024 - 12:00pm
The supreme exhibit of the Warwick Show with sponsors, owners and judges. Picture: Supplied by Warwick Show
Local stud cattle competitions have been hotly contested warm ups for the prestigious stud cattle competition at Beef Australia next month.

