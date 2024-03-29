Govie by day, business woman by night

KAYLA McIntyre, a town kid from New South Wales, had already dreamed of life on the land.
Any chance she could get, Ms McIntyre would venture out to her friends' properties, and after a childhood spent riding dirt bikes, shooting and hunting, she knew her future would be away from town.
"I always loved the country side of things," she said.
After leaving high school to pursue a career as a ringer, she spent two weeks in South Australia for a trial as a station hand.
"It was good but it was really hard. It is hard work...I didn't realise the job I had got myself into," she said.
"I went out for dinner one night (with the family)...and the parents said 'you're handy and have a big heart'. They told me I could work as a ringer but that I had patience with kids that even parents don't have. They said 'you should be a govie'.
"I didn't even know what govies were. I went home and studied a (Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care) while I was working. I did that for almost 12 months and worked for a bit."
After scouring Facebook, Ms McIntyre came across an advertisement for a govie in Blackall in 2020.
After learning the ropes, she made the move to a new station 120km south of Charters Towers, at Taemas for Shae and Rhys Collins, where she has remained for four years.
"The day to day...8am to 3pm is school (through Charters Towers school of distance education). We talk to the teachers online every day and follow the lesson schedules. We go into town once every term, if not twice, to see the teachers and other students.
"Then we have a lot of work. At 5.30pm the dogs start. There are a lot of work dogs to work and feed," she said.
"Easter is coming up and we usually have our second round of brandings, so we will do a branding round.
"I'm chucked into everything. If I'm not helping outside I'm in the main house cooking for everyone or folding washing. I help where I can."
For Ms McIntyre the benefits of life as a govie are multi-faceted.
"I feel like I have massive independence. If you want something to work, you're going to have to figure it out," she said.
"Also, (you get to meet) people from everywhere. The world is so small. I've met people that own their own stations that have been managers. I was just a first time ringer but I have made so many connections from all over.
"Communication is really important...I don't think people realise how important it is...you're working with kids...also farm safety - reminding them that we live so far from a hospital."
While her day to day work has kept her days filled, Ms McIntyre still makes time for a project of her own - an accessory business, KM & Co, which flourished from an idea to make her own fabric button earrings when she was 15.
"My friends asked me to make them for them and their friends and I thought 'I have to start charging'. I started making a few and it turned into a little business," she said.
"It was just earrings to start with but when scrunchies became a thing again, I hit my auntie up to teach me how to sew a scrunchie.
"Working up here, I've added in neck scarves to protect yourself from the sun. There's nothing worse than going home with dirt in your shirt. You can chuck on something nice to go to an event.
"I'm just trying to make it affordable too. The world is very expensive to live in at the moment."
KM & Co has continued to expand, with fishing shirts and caps added to the catalogue.
"It is very hard with the job I do but I make time for it - late nights and early mornings," Ms McIntyre said.
The business has taken a charitable direction, with products donated to worthy causes that impact rural residents.
"I have connected with people all over Australia and I get asked to donate things now to foundations like the Dolly's Dream Foundation. I think it's a massive thing, especially living out here, getting resources to help people who are struggling," Ms McIntyre said.
"That's huge for out here. It's 'you'll be right, toughen up'...but someone's gotta listen to you."
While her working life is demanding, the young govie wouldn't have it any other way.
"I couldn't see myself doing anything else, to be honest...I'm part of the family now," she said.
"If you're organised but flexible, you can deal with change...love kids...just do it. It's the best thing I've ever done and I'm so glad i came across it."
