Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

David Hill ready for fourth time as Beef carcase comp boss

By Isabella Hanson
April 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee chair, David Hill, is looking forward to Beef Australia in May. Picture: Supplied by David Hill
Committee chair, David Hill, is looking forward to Beef Australia in May. Picture: Supplied by David Hill

All entries for Beef Australia's National Beef Carcase Competition are officially on the hook and fourth time committee chair, David Hill, is looking forward to May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.