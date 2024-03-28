Impressive Kungurri Springs sold soon after auction

The 413 hectare (1021 acre) Mount Charlton property Kungurri Springs has sold soon after Ray White Rural auction held on Thursday.
The property was passed in for $6 million and sold after for an undisclosed figure in line with expectations, according to marketing agent Richard Murphy, Ray White Rural.
Two parties had registered to bid at the auction in Sarina.
Kungurri Springs is nestled amidst the rolling hills of Mount Charlton, about 20km from Mt Ossa, 35km from Marian, and 65km north of Mackay.
Kungurri Springs is divided into eight main paddocks and two holding paddocks.
The pasture is predominately humidicola with signal grass, V8 stylo and other creeping legumes.
All of the paddocks serviced either by a trough, dam or creeks. The average annual rainfall is 1826mm (72 inches).
Improvements include a a five bedroom, two bathroom home, two cottages, several machinery sheds and a workshop with a car hoist.
The cattle yards are equipped with an undercover area and have a Thompson Longhorn curved force and race, a crush with built in scales and NLIS panel reader, and a calf cradle.
