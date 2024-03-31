Large numbers of live-ex cattle pass through upgraded Hughenden yards

The Hughenden Saleyard expansion has just been completed and its already been put to good use.
Half of the monthly average had already gone through the yards in the weekend prior to Easter when more than 3000 head came in.
Clancy and Tenielle Middleton have been the managers of Hughenden Saleyards for three years and said the upgrades were scheduled to boost safety and productivity.
"We have four new big yards and laneways, the loading ramps and gates have been redone and we have a new double, six deck walkaway," Ms Middleton said.
"With increased numbers moving through the yards over the last few years, we've been talking to council about making improvements to increase the safety and productivity of the saleyards and that has resulted in these upgrades.
"We also needed more space because there have been a few times when the saleyards have been full, so it was overdue for an expansion also."
Ms Middleton said numbers of cattle moving through the yards had bolstered averaging at 6200 head per month.
"Flinders Shire Council sent through the average the other day and it was between 6200 and 6500 head moving through the yards a month," she said.
"We had over 3000 head move through the yard just on the weekend, between Friday and Monday, it was crazy.
"They were mostly boat cattle which is great to see. Easter is usually our busiest time of year but I think everyone was bringing in cattle early to beat the rain."
Ms Middleton said they were also loading two trains a week.
"We started loading trains April last year and it is really starting to ramp up again. I know we have a full train booked next week," she said.
"They head to Lakes Creek and Rockhampton, and every now and then we have one that goes down to Brisbane, but we've only had a couple of them."
Ms Middleton is expecting a busy season ahead with widespread rain across the region and more upgrades in the works.
"Quite a few places have had rain around here so I suspect we will be clearing quite a few cattle this year," she said.
"It is going to be a big year with a few more upgrades also in the pipeline."
