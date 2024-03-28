Queensland Country Life
Queensland horse and rider among World championship winners

By Robyn Paine
March 28 2024 - 6:00pm
Sydney Royal Show World Championship Campdraft winner Luke Bennett, Millungeras Moon Beam and runner up, Matt Moffat riding She B A Cat. Picture: Supplied
Queensland connections scooped the pool in the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show World Championship Campdraft this week.

