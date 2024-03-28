Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cloncurry Bull Sale hits $21,000

By Kent Ward
March 28 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top selling bull the $21,000 Glenlands D 10022 at Tuesday's Cloncurry Bull Sale. Picture: Kent Ward
The top selling bull the $21,000 Glenlands D 10022 at Tuesday's Cloncurry Bull Sale. Picture: Kent Ward

Yet another complete clearance was achieved at the annual Cloncurry Bull Sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.