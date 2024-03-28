Queensland Country Life
Prices strengthen at Gracemere

March 28 2024 - 2:00pm
GDL sold a pen of Brangus steers offered by EJ Woodard of Duaringa for 396c/kg averaging 242kgs to return $961/hd. Picture: CQLX
Local rain and current market trends saw a reduced yarding at CQLX Gracemere on Wednesday.

