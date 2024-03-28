Prices strengthen at Gracemere

Local rain and current market trends saw a reduced yarding at CQLX Gracemere on Wednesday.
A total of 1683 head were yarded consisting of 1041 steers, 405 heifers, 162 cows, 34 bulls and 41 cows and calves.
A strong buyers panel saw increased competition across all categories with the average price strengthening by 21c.
Steers saw a 25c jump with light and heavy feeders enjoying the biggest kick of up to 35c.
In the heifers, while the reports may read cheaper in the under 200kg category, the market was dearer considering the quality of cattle presented and smaller numbers to quote.
Feeder heifers, 330-400kg, were stronger by 13c and the cows also saw an increase of 14c on average, however up to 30c better in places.
JG White, Alpha sold heavy weight Droughtmaster cross bullocks for 245c weighing 745kg to return $1825/hd.
J Creed& J Bowkett, Goovigen sold a run of Droughtmaster cross feeder steers to 334c with top pen returning $1515/hd.
Scott Perry, Nebo sold Braford feeder steers for 332c weighing 450kg to return $1496/hd.
RW and RA Woodrow, Garnant sold Santa cross steers for 338c weighing 430kg to return $1454/hd.
C and E Pelling, Theodore sold Droughtmaster number three steers for 324c weighing 378kg to return $1227/hd.
Dunbar Pastoral, Glenlee, sold Brangus weaner steers for 362c/kg weighing 295kg to return $1068/hd.
VG Cocks, Duaringa sold Brahman weaner steers for 276c weighing 275kg to return $761/hd.
MW Bruce, Calliope sold Brangus weaner steers for 388c weighing 205kg to return $797/hd.
S Mclean, Midgee sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 250c weighing 566kg to return $1415/hd.
RW and RA Woodrow, Garnant sold Santa cross heifers for 252c weighing 359kg to return $905/hd.
B Nolan, Ambrose sold Brahman cows for 220c/kg weighing 583kg to return $1282/hd.
The Wieland family, Gogango sold Brahman cross cows for 223c weighing 556kg to return $1242/hd.
R P Murray, Marmor, sold Brahman cross cows for 223c/kg weighing 518kg to return $1156/hd.
K Geddes, Yaamba sold Brahman cows for 220c/kg weighing 501kg to return $1103/hd.
