Lightweight weaner steers top at 398c at Dalby store sale

Cattle sold well at the Dalby sale on Wednesday, despite widespread rain and a shorter week drawing a much smaller yarding.
There were 397 head on offer, compared with 4108 the previous week.
The majority of usual buyers were in attendance and, apart from 22 head from NSW, the remainder of cattle were from the local supply area.
Among the better performing categories were cows, with Eastern Rural reporting a rise of 10c/kg, while light weight yearling steers were also said to be dearer.
Weaner steers made from 280-398c/kg, averaging 360c/kg, while yearling feeder steers (300-400kg) sold from 320-340c/kg for an average of 320c/kg. Bullocks sold from 240-290c/kg for an average of 260c/kg.
Weaner heifers made from 190-290c/kg, averaging 245c/kg, while yearling feeder heifers (300-400kg) made 240-280c/kg for a 250c/kg average.
Store cows under 420kg made from 150-205c/kg for a 180c/kg average, medium cows (420-500kg) ranged from 180-200c/kg for an average of 195c/kg while heavy cows over 500kg made 190-232c/kg for an average of 210c/kg.
Light bulls under 600kg made from 130-265c/kg for an average of 245c/kg and heavy bulls made 190-240c/kg for an average of 215c/kg.
O'Sullivan agent Paul O'Sullivan said while the yarding was rain affected, there was still strong interest from a good number of buyers and good results for vendors.
"There was definitely some restockers there looking for weaners," he said.
"You still had your export buyers there. There was only one major exporter that wasn't in attendance, probably because he's got to travel from Roma as well as numbers wise.
"A couple of export buyers were still operational, trying to source cattle. Local feedlots were there chasing stock as well as a good sample of local restockers.
"A lot of restockers that probably want to source cattle wouldn't have been able to get them home, back to the yards."
Mr O'Sullivan said he thought numbers would remain down next week, depending on the weather.
"It has been good general rain...you might see a few more people about next week," he said.
"You might see weaner cattle pick up in price a bit.
"I think yesterday, even with the lower numbers of cattle, the market was strong enough, there was no weakness in it and I think some of the weaner cattle might have been a shade better.
"The quality was mixed, so the cattle sold well for what they were."
