Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Genome discovery could change sugarcane world

March 28 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSIRO's Dr Karen Aitken said the breakthrough in genome mapping addressed the critical challenge of stagnating sugar yields by tapping into the previously inaccessible genetic diversity of sugarcane. Picture: Supplied by UQ
CSIRO's Dr Karen Aitken said the breakthrough in genome mapping addressed the critical challenge of stagnating sugar yields by tapping into the previously inaccessible genetic diversity of sugarcane. Picture: Supplied by UQ

Researchers have unravelled the mystery of sugarcane genetics, allowing for future opportunities to grow the crop for far more than just sugar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.