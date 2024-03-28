Cropping surge draws agronomist to the north west

An agronomist from Dalby has ventured north to join the cropping boom in north west Queensland.
Angus Dalgliesh has relocated to Cloncurry Nutrien Ag Solution as the account manager agronomist servicing from Cloncurry to Richmond to the Gulf of Carpentaria.
Making the move in January, Mr Dalgliesh said he was inspired to make the move, as the north west cropping industry continues to grow.
"With broadacre cropping starting to get a hold in the north, I have taken a keen interest in it," Mr Dalgliesh said.
"I mentioned to one of my managers if an opportunity ever came up north to let me know. Six months later they were talking about having an agro stationed at the Cloncurry branch."
Mr Dalgliesh said cattle producers in the north west were showing an interest in diversifying into cropping, either forage or broadacre.
"People getting in touch with me are growers who have started and people looking to start," he said.
"It is a mix of people who are already cropping, but people who are starting the process and a fair portion are looking to grow forage crops.
"Cattle is king up here, so they are enquiring about how to start growing fodder crops and see how they go from there. But there are also guys who are waiting a few more years before potentially getting into cropping."
Mr Dalgliesh said the uncertainty was not uncommon, with cropping in the north west still in its infancy.
"There are costs surrounding machinery and getting land into shape to start farming it. You do up a gross margin and expenses to show cost per hectare of forage sorghum and they nearly fall over backwards, even though you know there are benefits to be gained here.
"But it is like anything, you go and tell someone to spend $1 million they aren't going to jump at it straight away, they're going to have to think about it for a bit.
"I would like to develop a farming systems trial. Where instead of farmers spending their own money and outlay a bit fortune up front, we could do a trial site up here somewhere and be displaying pastures.
"Forage sorghum and fodder crops, broadacre crops like sorghum and cotton and experimental stuff, where you have the chance to play around with it. I think that would just be a proof of concept to growers to say this can be done, this is what we are doing and how to do it.
"But for now it is just a stepping stone. People out here are doing it, so they can see that it is possible, but it is just a matter of holding their hand I guess, planting some seed and help them get an understanding of what to expect.
"There is a lot of uncertainty around what can be done and what can be grown and how far we can push yield, but I think that is why I am keen to be here and see how far we can maximise some of these yields and returns for growers."
Mr Dalgliesh has a family property at Brigalow, north west of Dalby and has grown up around grains, and has managed cotton crops in Dalby for the last five years.
"I guess the skills that I picked up down there were well-suited to what industries are developing here," he said.
"Coming out here has been very well-received and the wet season has kicked in so I haven't been able to get out and see as much of the countryside yet as I would like to.
"Everyone is keen to get me out to look at pastures and have conversations, so once it dries out I plan to get out and visit some growers."
