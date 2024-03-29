Well located property offered in five freehold titles | Video

Redbank is a sizeable 1430 hectare (3534 acre) property in five freehold titles located in close proximity to Roma.
Offered by John and Pam Lyle, the property is located on Redbank Road 20km south of Roma.
Redbank also has a frontage to the sealed Southern Road.
The naturally open country has a nice scattering of trees providing ample shade for livestock.
The undulating landscape features black soil belah, myall, and whitewood Mitchell grass country, coolabah and box creek flats, and an ironbark ridge that is densely covered with buffel grass.
Redbank is fenced into four main paddocks and has steel panel cattle yards.
Water is supplied from nine large dams, creeks, and a bore equipped with a submersible pump provide ample water for livestock
Improvements include a steel frame machinery shed, two bay car shed, and a shearing shed used for storage and yards.
The large, low-set three bedroom weatherboard home has an office and an open verandah overlooking the property.
Marketing agent Rob Wildermuth said being in five titles, there was the potential opportunity to sell individual titles in the future.
"The property has ideal house sites with views of Mount Bassett and Roma," Mr Wildermuth said.
"The northern boundary is just 15km from Roma, with bitumen road frontage and power transversing the property."
Redbank will be auctioned in Roma on May 3.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
