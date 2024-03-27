Queensland Country Life
Quality Westerns Downs country for breeders, backgrounders for sale

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 27 2024 - 4:00pm
Prime breeding and backgrounding property Croydon Park is estimated to carry 600 females or 900 adult cattle equivalents. Picture supplied
Prime Western Downs breeding and backgrounding property Croydon Park is estimated to carry 600 females or 900 adult cattle equivalents.

