Queensland Country Life
Home/News

RM Williams Centre "in a state of flux"

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 28 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrance to the RM Williams Centre, Eidsvold. Picture: Judith Maizey
The entrance to the RM Williams Centre, Eidsvold. Picture: Judith Maizey

A decision as to what to do with the Reginald Murray Williams Bush Learning Centre in Eidsvold has been flick passed from the old North Burnett regional council to the incoming one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.