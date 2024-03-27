Texas Longhorns sell far and wide at Roma sale

The dust has settled on the 2024 Trails West Texas Longhorn sale held at the Roma Saleyards last Saturday, where the top price of $8500 was achieved.
Since its inception in 2017, the Trails West sale has grown from strength to strength, becoming one of the largest offering of Texas Longhorn cattle available at auction in Australia.
Texas Longhorn cattle were offered by three vendors, D7 Spur Texas Longhorns, Tambo, Brigalow Texas Longhorns, Marmor, and Horseshoe B Longhorns, Charters Towers.
There were 42 lots available consisting of registered full blood cows, heifers, cows and calves, young Texas Longhorn sires, display steers and also a line of Texas Longhorn related products and semen packages.
All but 12 sold under the hammer and, according to AuctionsPlus, two bulls averaged $6250 and four of five steers averaged $1562.
Seven of 10 heifers sold to average $2393, two of five cows averaged $4125 and six of 10 cows and calves averaged $3000. Strong interest was generated from across Australia and buyers hailed from Victoria to the Gulf of Carpentaria and all points in between.
There were two yearling bulls on offer, both sired by the USA bull Spokesman, with the highest price animal being HBL Spoken Joe, offered by Horseshoe B Longhorns bringing $8500, paid for by the Gilmore family, Baringa studs, Essington, NSW.
The highest price cow, D7 Spur Dot Com, was sold by D7 Spur Longhorns to the Ferguson family, Rosevale, for $4250.
The highest price heifer, HBL Dixie Style, from the Horseshoe B Longhorns herd also sold to the Ferguson family for the same price.
Hayley Offord, Brigalow Texas Longhorns said vendors were very pleased with the continuing interest in Texas Longhorns.
"Texas Longhorns are not only spectacular and historical breed of cattle but they have the most beautiful temperament and the beef quality is also extremely high," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.