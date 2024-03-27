Queensland Country Life
Texas Longhorns sell far and wide at Roma sale

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
March 27 2024 - 4:01pm
Michael and Lynda Bethel, Horseshoe B Longhorns, with their top price bull, HBL Spoken Joe. Picture: Supplied
Michael and Lynda Bethel, Horseshoe B Longhorns, with their top price bull, HBL Spoken Joe. Picture: Supplied

The dust has settled on the 2024 Trails West Texas Longhorn sale held at the Roma Saleyards last Saturday, where the top price of $8500 was achieved.

