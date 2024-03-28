Queensland Country Life
Sinclair Hill to sell the last of his Queensland properties

By Mark Phelps
March 28 2024 - 1:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Boanbirra aggregation grazing country is covered in a huge body of buffel and native grasses following excellent rain. Picture supplied
The Boanbirra aggregation grazing country is covered in a huge body of buffel and native grasses following excellent rain. Picture supplied

Sinclair Hill is set to sell the last of his Queensland properties with the listing of the exclusion fenced 40,236 hectare (99,425 acre) Boanbirra aggregation.

