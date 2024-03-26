Return clients underpin inaugural Glenlea and Hereward Beef sale at Longreach

Return volume buyers were out in force at the inaugural Glenlea and Hereward Beef multi-breed sale at Longreach on Monday, which saw 88 per cent of the bulls offered sold.
Held at Longreach's Western Queensland Livestock Exchange, Roderick Binny of Glenlea Charolais, Casino, and the Horsley family of Hereward Beef, Longreach, offered up 32 bulls for their joint inaugural sale, and selling 28 for an average price of $5089.
In a breakdown of the sale catalogue, all 19 Charolais offered sold for an average price of $5368, five out of the eight Charbray bulls offered sold to a top price of $5000, on three occasions, and for an average price of $4700, while four of the five Simbrah bulls offered sold to average $4250.
Claiming the sale top price honours was an August 2021 drop bull, Glenlea Phoenix S329, which was purchased by Clarendon Cattle Co, Blackall, for $8500.
Sired by Glenlea Phoenix P41, the red factor sire weighed 964 kilograms, and boasted an eye muscle area of 147 centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of eight and 12 millimetres respectively, and an IMF score of 6.1pc.
Volume buyer on the day was LL and SD Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay, who purchased six bulls at an average price of $5000.
Repeat Glenlea Beef client, Gibson Livestock, Marmboo. Longreach, purchased five bulls, while another repeat buyer, Jeff Newton, trading as Longreach Rural services, secured three bulls.
Glenlea Beef stud principal Roderick Binny, said they were pleased with the sale result for their inaugural sale with Nutrien and he believed their bulls met the market.
"We had a lot of people there that weren't buying at the sale, but were having a look and I think some of those people will become new clients next year," Mr Binny said.
"We've been working with the Horsley family of Hereward Beef for the last two years, with their seedstock breeding program.
"They wanted to launch a sale so we put together the sale with the Charolais, Charbray and Simbrahs bulls."
Glenlea Beef has been selling Charolais paddock bulls into central west Queensland at Winton for several years now, which Mr Binny said their clients generally come from further nortg.
"Our bulls tend to go further north again from that sale," he said.
"We thought if we had a sale at a different time of the year at Longreach, we could sell more bulls into the Blackall, Barcaldine, Alpha, Aramac region and in around Longreach it self.
"It's a long term business and what we're hoping to build from our brand is to be able to sell more paddock bulls into the north and central west in the future."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien stud stock and simulcast on StockLive.
