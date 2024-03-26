Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Return clients underpin inaugural Glenlea and Hereward Beef sale at Longreach

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 26 2024 - 10:32pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sale top price Charolais red factor bull, Glenlea Phoenix S329, Nutrien's William Beirne, Longreach and Glenlea Beef stud principal, Roderick Binny. Picture supplied.
Sale top price Charolais red factor bull, Glenlea Phoenix S329, Nutrien's William Beirne, Longreach and Glenlea Beef stud principal, Roderick Binny. Picture supplied.

Return volume buyers were out in force at the inaugural Glenlea and Hereward Beef multi-breed sale at Longreach on Monday, which saw 88 per cent of the bulls offered sold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.