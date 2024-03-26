Brahman and Limousin take top titles at local shows

Jnr ch bull: Wattlebray Thunder, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford. Res: Wattlebray Top Notch, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford. Snr and gr bull: Wattlebray Swagger, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford. Jnr ch female: Wattlebray Trinity, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford. Res: Almor Park Diana 037, exhibited by Double F Brahman stud. Snr and gr female: Palmvale Miss Chivas 3993, exhibited by Double F Brahman stud. Res: Kioma Cherry Bomb 2107, exhibited by Graham family. Exhibitors group: Wattlebray Charbrays