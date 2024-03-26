Brahman and Limousin take top titles at local shows

Eidsvold and Jandowae were among the many shows to hold stud cattle competitions on the weekend.
Check out all the latest results below.
Stud cattle competitions for the Eidsvold Show were held on the weekend due to the normal May date colliding with Beef 2024
There were 83 entries for judge Terry Connor and his associate judge Zac Connor.
Jnr ch bull: Rangeview Top Gun (Charbray), exhibited by Oliver Pailthorpe, Bancroft. Res: Three Moon Thunder (Fleckvieh), exhibited by Three Moon Fleckvieh, Eidsvold. Snr and gr ch bull: Raglan Nathan (Brahman), exhibited by Raglan Brahmans. Res: Rockin R Titan (Braford), exhibited by Rockin R Braford, Mungungo.
Jnr ch female: Wairuna Divine (Brahman), exhibited by JJ Fitting. Res: Mountain Springs Florence (Brahman), exhibited by Harleea Brahmans. Snr and gr ch female: Raglan Miss Frankie (Brahman), exhibited by Raglan Brahmans. Res: Raglan Miss Noella (Brahman), exhibited by Raglan Brahmans
There were 77 head of cattle put forward for judges Benn Reid, Reids Charolais stud, Kingaroy and Gus Hutchinson, Ribbleton Santa Gertrudis stud, Clifton at the Jandowae Show on Saturday.
British breeds
Jnr and gr ch bull: Trojan Tanker T37, exhibited by Trojan Shorthorn stud. Res: Sowden Sgt Pepper 20, exhibited by Sowden Cattle. Snr ch bull: Sowden Bite the Bullet, exhibited by Sowden Cattle. Res: Kildare Texas, exhibited by Kildare South Devons. Jnr ch female: Ronelle Park Queen T117, exhibited by Ronelle Park Shorthorn stud. Snr and gr ch female: Sowden Eva the Diva, exhibited by Sowden Cattle. Res: Trojan Miss Manch T1, exhibited by Trojan Shorthorn stud.
European breeds
Jnr and gr ch bull: Provenance Never Ready U6, exhibited by Provenance Limousin stud. Res: Provenance I'm Ready 10, exhibited by Provenance Limousin stud. Snr ch bull: Summit Gold Rush T29, exhibited by Summit Livestock Limousins. Jnr and gr ch female: Five Star Pistol Packin Mumma, exhibited by Sowden Cattle. Res: Summit Charisma U76, exhibited by Summit Livestock Simmentals. Snr ch female: Flemington 704F U-Beaut R94, exhibited by Provenance Limousin stud. Exhibitors group: Provenance Limousin stud
Tropical breeds
Jnr ch bull: Wattlebray Thunder, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford. Res: Wattlebray Top Notch, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford. Snr and gr bull: Wattlebray Swagger, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford. Jnr ch female: Wattlebray Trinity, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford. Res: Almor Park Diana 037, exhibited by Double F Brahman stud. Snr and gr female: Palmvale Miss Chivas 3993, exhibited by Double F Brahman stud. Res: Kioma Cherry Bomb 2107, exhibited by Graham family. Exhibitors group: Wattlebray Charbrays
Interbreed
Supreme exhibit and supreme bull: Provenance Never Ready U6, exhibited by Andrew Stumer of Provenance Limousin stud.
Supreme female: Five Star Pistol Packin Mumma, exhibited by Matt and Shannon Sowden, Sowden Cattle
Supreme exhibitors group: Wattlebray Charbrays, exhibited by Trevor and Lolita Ford and family
Most Successful Exhibitor: Wattlebray Charbrays
Junior events
Young judges: Kiralee Streeter (senior class and overall champion) and Samuel Ford (junior class)
Young paraders: Levi Floyd (senior class), Callum McUtchen (intermediate class and overall champion), Alannah McUtchen (junior class)
Led steer or heifer
Ch: Sowden Mal Meninga exhibited by Sowden Cattle. Res: Jambili Supa Star, exhibited by James and Kath McUtchen
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.