Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'Damo' the toast of Tooloombilla, and the world

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
March 27 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien's proud parents Peter and Maree Brennan, busy working at Tooloombilla rodeo. Picture: Sally Gall
Damien's proud parents Peter and Maree Brennan, busy working at Tooloombilla rodeo. Picture: Sally Gall

US rodeo commentators were quick to adopt the Australian nickname 'Damo' when Injune cowboy Damian Brennan began showing he meant business on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.