'Damo' the toast of Tooloombilla, and the world

US rodeo commentators were quick to adopt the Australian nickname 'Damo' when Injune cowboy Damian Brennan began showing he meant business on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit this year.
The 24-year-old has just risen to the number one spot in the 2024 PRCA saddle bronc world standings, thanks to two outstanding rides at Houston, Texas.
Making it through to the championship round, Damian posted a 90 point ride on Calgary Stampede's Wild Cherry and then topped that in the championship shootout, scoring 91 points on The Cervi Brothers Rodeo's R Watson Ed Bishop.
That won him $50,000, bringing his earnings for the year to $116,120.
The news that the young man they'd grown up with had just claimed the world top spot was buzzing round Tooloombilla's annual rodeo and campdraft on the weekend, but there was none prouder than his parents Peter and Maree Brennan.
Maree, wearing earrings and a necklace made by neighbour Page Vidler bearing the number 64, Damian's number going into the NFR finals last year, said he had been given a lot of good advice from his West Texas College coach and fellow competitors alike.
"He talks about 70 per cent of your success coming from your mind and 30pc being about skill," she said. "I think Damien's also developed a lot, hanging round with the world's best cowboys."
One of Damian's three sisters, Kalicia said he'd always been trying to make something buck as a youngster.
"He goes alright," she said.
Tooloombilla secretary Kate Twist said Damian had stood out even when he started off at his home rodeo, and everybody was so proud of him.
"We all downed tools for two hours every day to watch him in the NFR finals last December - we all claim him as our own," she said.
The 2022 Resistol Rookie of the Year, who finished fifth in the world for saddle bronc riding in 2023 after his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearance, started his latest campaign off with victory at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in February and a $20,000 prize.
He and 2023 PRCA world champion bull rider Ky Hamilton became the first Australians to win NFR rounds on the same night, doing it twice, in rounds 4 and 7.
Maree said the achievements of Ky and Damian were going to change rodeo in Australia.
"Our cowboys will realise what they can do if they put their minds to it," she said, adding that those competing in the US were quickly able to move on from a bad ride.
"Here, a cowboy rides every seven days - in the US they can ride every day if they want," she said. "In Houston, Damian had six rides in a week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.