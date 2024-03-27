Queensland Country Life
Breeding stock hard to shift

March 27 2024 - 11:00am
CATTLE

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus fell by 30 per cent last week to 12,434. The smaller offering saw good take-up by buyers, however, with clearance rebounding 23 points on the previous week's poor showing to 59pc.

