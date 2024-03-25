Queensland Country Life
Top heifer sold at Elite Braford Breeder sale bound for NSW

By Ben Harden
Updated March 25 2024 - 6:44pm, first published 6:00pm
Top priced Elite Braford Breeder sale heifer, Strathgyle Sasha, with vendor Nathan McNamara, Strathgyle, Bell, buyers Pattanan Boonkert and Claire and Peter Schreiterer, Bangoola, Blaney, NSW and GDL's Mark Duthie. Dalby. Picture: MS Photography
Top priced Elite Braford Breeder sale heifer, Strathgyle Sasha, with vendor Nathan McNamara, Strathgyle, Bell, buyers Pattanan Boonkert and Claire and Peter Schreiterer, Bangoola, Blaney, NSW and GDL's Mark Duthie. Dalby. Picture: MS Photography

The fourth annual Elite Braford Breeder sale recorded a full clearance of registered and commercial females at its multi-vendor sale at Gayndah on Saturday, with the top price female bound for New South Wales.

