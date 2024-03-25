Top heifer sold at Elite Braford Breeder sale bound for NSW

The fourth annual Elite Braford Breeder sale recorded a full clearance of registered and commercial females at its multi-vendor sale at Gayndah on Saturday, with the top price female bound for New South Wales.
At the fall of the hammer, all 44 females offered sold to average $3465 for a total sale gross of $152,450.
Of those, all 39 registered females sold to average $3595 and five commercial females averaged $2450.
In comparison to last year's sale, 41 of the 43 females offered at the 2023 sale sold to average $3104 for a clearance rate of 95 per cent. Of those, all 38 registered females sold to average $3151 and three commercial females averaged $2500, with a high price of $5500 was reached.
Wide Bay Burnett Braford Promotional Group spokesperson Vanessa Bambling, Bambling Brafords, said the Elite Braford Breeder sale in Gayndah was a great success.
"Each year is getting stronger and stronger. It was a great atmosphere right from the start," she said.
"About 100 people attended the GDL operated heifer sale and there was constant bidding on the 44 heifers right from the outset.
"The most exciting thing was to see how many new buyers attended, that was a real confidence booster."
Claiming the top sale honours on Saturday were the McNamara family of Strathgyle Brafords, Bell, who sold the sale top price registered female, lot 34 Strathgyle Sasha, to New South Wales buyers, Peter Schreiterer and Pattanan Boonkert and daughter Claire Schreiterer, Mid West Brafords at Blayney, for $8000.
Sired by Abernathy Freddie, homozgous polled heifer, Strathgyle Sasha was genomics tested and sire verified with a tenderness of seven.
Based at their property Bangoola, Mr Schreiterer purchased four Braford females at an average price of $6375.
He commended the quality of females offered at this year's sale.
"We had a wonderful day and picked up four great Braford females," he said.
"The quality of the heifers was very strong and it's a great little sale and a credit to the vendors.
"We're very happy with our purchase of Strathgyle Sasha, she will be a great asset to our stud."
The Schreiterer family also bought the shared second top priced registered heifer, lot 14 MCN Amber, for $6500 from Don McNamara and family.
Two other registered heifers sold for $6500, lot 6 PITC heifer, LIttle Valley Olivia to KL and RG Edwards, Casino, NSW, who bought four females altogether and lot 35, Strathgyle Opal to Bambling Brafords, Penwhaupell Gayndah, who also bought one heifer each from Chasewater and Abernethy Braford studs.
The top priced commercial heifer lot 44, Abernethy 39, was offered by Mal and Sandra Kenny, Gayndah, and sold to PD Noakes and RA Iruine, Murgon.
The Galloway family of Ascot Neiman Brafords sold the top cow and calf, Ascot Mario 6, to buyers PD Noakes and RA Iruine, for $3250.
Buying in bulk on the day was Queensland buyer Mick Short, Mothar Mountain, who purchased six females at an average price of $3125,
Other vendor averages (for studs who sold two or more lots) included: Greenvale: four average $2187, Ascot Neimen: three average $3083, Downfall Creek: four average $3312, Abernathy: three average $2417, Harriett Valley: five average $2450, Teviot Hills: two average $1350, Nungil Brafords: two average $3625, Little Valley: six average $4875, Strathgyle: two average $7250, MCN: two average $6000, Triple S Brafords: two average $3875, Banyula: two average $3250, Goomora: three average $2916.
The sale was conducted by GDL.
