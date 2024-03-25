Rising champions of the livestock transport industry

Prue Clarke has been awarded the 2024 LRTAQ young person in transport industry at a gala ball held in Toowoomba, as part of the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland and the Australian Livestock Rural Transporters Association conference.
One of five finalists, Ms Clarke, aged 31, was praised for someone who stands out in the industry and has plans and ideas on how it will develop her business as a sustainable business for the future.
Together with her husband Alister, she has been part of Gracemere Livestock Transport and GB and AP Willoughby Livestock since 2018.
The family bought out both companies and operate them under their respective trading names.
Ms Clarke grew up on a cattle property near Monto and she understands and relates well to the livestock industry.
"I am the office manager for both our business," she said
"It is really the people we deal with every day that makes our jobs worthwhile, while at the same time knowing the importance of carting other people's cattle safely to their destination."
And while she said she didn't know the outside party who nominated her for the award it was a 'pretty good feeling' to be recognised.
The Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association announced its 2024 Rural Transport Rising Star winner is Luke Cannon.
Luke was one of two nominees. The judging panel were looking for young people who are passionate about the rural industry, have an integral role in their workplace, are pursing a learning and career opportunities and are shining examples of the transport sector.
Luke, who is a third generation truck driver currently works for Frasers Livestock Transport based at Warwick.
Since stating in 2014, Luke started driving a T650 semi combination, then advancing to B-double combinations, and now drives road trains carting livestock across four states.
His plans now are to further develop his training and supply chain logistics and digital transformation with the goal to become an operations manager, and share his knowledge with the younger generation.
Luke said this recognition was overwhelming.
"I have always wanted to work in the industry, and my dad worked from Frasers for 25 years," he said.
"I will spend the $5000 prizemoney to undertake professional training within the industry.
