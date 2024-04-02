Queensland Country Life
ALTRA tackles the driver and animal welfare issues

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
April 2 2024 - 12:00pm
ALRTA driver and animal welfare committee chair Graeme Hoare addressed the conference on driver safely and animal welfare issues. Picture Helen Walker.
The issue of driver and animal welfare was high on the agenda at the recent Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland and Australian Livestock Rural Transport Association conference.

