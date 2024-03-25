Queensland Country Life
Mossman Mill workers receive $12.1m transition support post-liquidation

Updated March 26 2024 - 10:34am, first published March 25 2024 - 11:00am
The 127-year-old mill is the Mossman region's single largest employer. Picture supplied.
The state government announced a $12.1 million Mossman Region Transition Program to help mill workers secure new jobs and support in the wake of liquidation.

