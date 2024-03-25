NHVR on track to deliver road safety in Queensland

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator is on track to transition responsibility for delivering heavy vehicle regulatory services, including on-road compliance and enforcement, from the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads on April 20, 2024.
NHVR Northern Regions Operations regional director Kelli Ready told delegates at the LRTAQ/ALRTA national conference at Toowoomba the transition of services in Queensland will be a significant achievement for the organisation.
"This will result in safer and more consistent regulation of heavy vehicle movements across Australia," Ms Ready said.
"The transition of heavy vehicle services in Queensland will complete our National Service Transition program - a huge accomplishment for our organisation."
The transition will result in a more streamlined approach to how heavy vehicles are regulated across Australia, a journey that will have taken the NHVR almost 10 years to achieve.
"From April 20, on-road compliance, investigations, prosecutions and programmed heavy vehicle inspections will be some of the services currently provided by TMR to transfer across to the NHVR."
The Northern Region has been created within the NHVR's Operations Division to service Queensland and will join Central and Southern Regions in leading on-road operational service delivery.
"This exciting milestone will see 165 roles added to the NHVR as part of our Northern Region, many of which will transfer across from TMR," she said.
From April, the heavy vehicle industry can expect to see the NHVR's safety and compliance officers working roadside across Queensland, including in the far north and western areas of the state.
"They will work on both driver safely and animal welfare with a common sense approach, rather than roll out on the spot fines to find a better outcome.
The transition will end a 10-year journey for the NHVR and will finally deliver a nationally consistent approach to regulating the heavy vehicle industry.
TMR has been working closely with the NHVR, to ensure a seamless transition for all staff and customers.
Under the transition TMR will continue to be directly responsible for delivering regulatory and compliance programs for several important services, including road manager functions.
The NHVR was established in 2013 as a statutory authority to administer the Heavy Vehicle National Law, which applies in all Australia's states and territories except the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
Queensland is the sixth Australian jurisdiction - after South Australia, Tasmania, the ACT, Victoria, and New South Wales - where the NHVR will be directly delivering heavy vehicle regulatory services.
