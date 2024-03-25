Queensland Country Life
Home/News

NHVR on track to deliver road safety in Queensland

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated March 25 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Salvati chief operations officer National Heavy Vehicle Regulator and regional director, Northern Region Operations, NHVR at the conference in Toowoomba. Picture Helen Walker.
Paul Salvati chief operations officer National Heavy Vehicle Regulator and regional director, Northern Region Operations, NHVR at the conference in Toowoomba. Picture Helen Walker.

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator is on track to transition responsibility for delivering heavy vehicle regulatory services, including on-road compliance and enforcement, from the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads on April 20, 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.