Tooloombilla bucks out in the rain

The light showers coming across only added to the smiles on the faces of those attending the 51st Tooloombilla rodeo and campdraft on Saturday.
The campdrafting program had been reduced because cattle were harder to access, thanks to the dry conditions, and so the rain was good news for many.
Secretary Kate Twist said they'd had as many nominations as they could handle, including from Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia, which, together with sponsorship support, had really given them a boost.
As well as their own rodeo program, Tooloombilla this year featured the Xtreme Broncs saddle bronc event attracting Australia's top riders.
"We have some pretty famous rodeo names from this area, such as Greg Hamilton from Mitchell and now Damien Brennan from Injune, and so we wanted to promote rodeo more and extend on from our successful 50th anniversary last year," she said.
