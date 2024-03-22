Outback Invitational Longreach Bull Sale returns

After a six-year drought-related hiatus the Elders Outback Invitational Longreach Bull Sale will return on Tuesday, April 9, this year.
The sale, which had been running for close to 30 years before the pause, will start at 11am at the Longreach Saleyards with 112 bulls from seven breeds catalogued.
This lineup will consist of 20 Shorthorns, 25 Angus, 10 Ultrablack, eight Simmental, 29 Simbrah, eight Brahman and 12 Santa Gertrudis.
These lots will be offered by returning vendors Royalla Shorthorns, K5X Angus, Clay Gully Simmental, Samari Plains and Samari S Brahman, and Bendalla Santa Gertrudis. They shall be joined by sale newcomers Ardrossan Angus (who shall also offer the Ultrablack draft) and Moongool Simbrah.
Elders sale agent Andrew Meara said bringing the sale back had long been on the agenda.
"It was a matter of finding the right time and right season while having the cow numbers to sustain the sale going forward. This year the stars aligned," Mr Meara said.
He described this year's sale draft as an "exceptional run of bulls".
"There is a variety of bulls, which will be ideal for commercial use. There will be a bull for everyone.
"We should receive bidding support from the Central Highlands, out to the Flinders Shire, and into the Barcaldine region, with a large turnout of Longreach Shire producers expected as well.
"Most of the vendors had received a break in the season meaning the bulls will be in good condition on sale day."
When the sale was last held in 2017, a top price of $13,000 was achieved, while 81 bulls of the 94 bulls offered sold for a clearance rate of 86 per cent, and an average of $4624.
Those who are unable to make the trip to Longreach for the sale will have the option of bidding from home by utilising the Stocklive Elite online platform.
The online catalogue is now on the Stocklive Elite website, with videos and photos of the individual lots to soon appear there. Please contact Elders if you'd like a hard copy mailed out.
The bulls on offer will be available for inspection from Monday, April 8 through to sale day morning.
For pre-sale enquiries please contact Elders agents Andrew Meara on 0427 210 634 or Tim Salter on 0429 649 693.
