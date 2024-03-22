Queensland Country Life
Outback Invitational Longreach Bull Sale returns

By Matt Sherrington
March 23 2024 - 7:00am
A selection of the 112 bulls from across seven breeds that will be offered at the Elders Outback Invitational Longreach Bull Sale, which will resume on April 9, after a six year gap. Picture supplied
After a six-year drought-related hiatus the Elders Outback Invitational Longreach Bull Sale will return on Tuesday, April 9, this year.

