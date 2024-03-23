Queensland Country Life
Australia's largest remote solar farm opens in the north west

Samantha Campbell
Ben Carr
By Samantha Campbell, and Ben Carr
March 23 2024 - 9:00pm
Mount Isa claimed the location of Australia's largest remote solar farm yesterday when APA Group's Dugald River Solar Farm opened.

