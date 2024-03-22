Faces of the Livestock and Rural Transport Conference

The Livestock and Rural Transporters Association and the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association held its combined conference at The Goods Shed in Toowoomba, over Thursday and Friday.
It bought together members and industry leaders from all parts of the country to hear informative sessions and discuss the future of the industry.
Conference delegates were told the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator is on track to transition responsibility for delivering heavy vehicle regulatory services, including on-road compliance and enforcement, from the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads from April 20, 2024.
A highlight was the launch of MLA's one-stop shop for livestock transport information which was developed in consultation with the livestock transport and the supply chain, to navigate rules, roles and responsibilities for livestock transport anywhere in Australia.
MLA Project Manager Animal Wellbeing and rural transporter Sharon Dundon said the hub was a proactive and collaborative effort to help everyone in the supply chain understand how to prepare livestock correctly for transport.
"We met with transporters, agents, lot feeders and producers in 2023 to find out how we can continue to improve the livestock transport process," Ms Dundon said.
"There was united agreement in the need for a central location for livestock transport information leading to the development of the Transport hub."
The conference wrapped with a game of barefoot bowls, followed by the Bull Carter's Ball.
